Turkish Police Discover in Saudi Consulate Evidence of Khashoggi Murder - Report

On Monday, a team of Turkish experts spent took a sample of the soil from the outdoor area around the Saudi Consulate and also used ultraviolet rays to detect traces of blood inside the building.

Turkish police have found evidence that Saudi reporter Jamal Khashoggi was killed in the Istanbul-based Saudi Consulate, the Turkish tlevision network NTV reported on Tuesday, citing an unnamed official.

This may come as a massive development in the mystery surrounding the disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist known for his criticism of the government's policies, who went missing on October 2. He was last seen when he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to obtain a marriage document.

Ankara has earlier claimed that Khashoggi could've been arrested or even killed while inside the diplomatic mission, which Riyadh has vehemntly denied. The Saudis insisted that he left the building later the same day and offered Turkish authorities to search the Consulate General building if necessary.

A previous inspection, conducted together by Saudi and Turkish investigators, reportedly obtained some evidence relevant to the Khashoggi case proving that the journalist had never left the building.

A number of countries have voiced concerns over the case; US President Trump threatened to impose "severe punishment" on Saudi Arabia if it turns out that Riyadh is behind the suspected killing.

