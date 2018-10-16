Trump Threatens to Cut Aid to Honduras if Migrants Headed Toward US Not Stopped

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump warned in a Twitter post on Tuesday that the United States would cut all aid to Honduras if the country's president does not stop a caravan of migrants headed toward the US border.

"The United States has strongly informed the President of Honduras that if the large Caravan of people heading to the US is not stopped and brought back to Honduras, no more money or aid will be given to Honduras, effective immediately!" Trump wrote.

Earlier, the US Department of Homeland Security said that the United States was terminating the temporary protected status for Honduras effective January 2020.

Thousands of people from Honduras were granted temporary protected status in 1999, a move that allowed them to remain in the United States after a devastating hurricane in their country.

Temporary protected status allows foreigners to stay in the United States if there is a natural disaster, armed conflict or other extraordinary events in their home country.