Trump Threatens to Cut Aid to Honduras if Migrants Headed Toward US Not Stopped

"The United States has strongly informed the President of Honduras that if the large Caravan of people heading to the US is not stopped and brought back to Honduras, no more money or aid will be given to Honduras, effective immediately!" Trump wrote.
Earlier, the US Department of Homeland Security said that the United States was terminating the temporary protected status for Honduras effective January 2020.
Temporary protected status allows foreigners to stay in the United States if there is a natural disaster, armed conflict or other extraordinary events in their home country.
