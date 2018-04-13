Honduras National Congress Approves Embassy Relocation to Jerusalem

"The only branch of power responsible for international relations is the executive branch, that is why the Ministry of Foreign Affairs should consider the relocation of the Honduran Embassy to Jerusalem," Deputy of National Congress Antonio Rivera was quoted as saying in the statement.
According to the Prensa newspaper, the draft bill was approved in a 59-33 vote. Now the bill is to be reviewed by representatives of the executive branch.
Most other countries continue to regard the status of Jerusalem as one of the cornerstones of the Middle East conflict. According to these states, the decades-long issue must be resolved in agreement with the Palestinians, who seek diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.
