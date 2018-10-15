Germany Set to Deport 9/11 Conspirator Motassadeq to Morocco - Reports

The terrorist is reportedly going to be placed on a charted flight across the Mediterranean at some point very soon. However, the exact time of his departure is being kept under wraps by German authorities who are concerned that US agents may try to intercept him for interrogation.

Germany is to extradite a man who was known to authorities as a "book-keeper" for the al-Qaeda* terrorists who carried out the 9/11 attacks.

Mounir el Motassadeq, a Moroccan national jailed in Hamburg for aiding and abetting the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the US, will be released one month before the end of his 15-year prison term in order to be deported to Morocco immediately.



​Mounir el Motassadeq, a member of a group of al-Qaeda affiliates in Germany known as the 'Hamburg cell' was locked away in 2006 for supporting Egyptian terrorist, Mohamed Atta, one of the architects behind the 9/11 atrocity, and two other terrorists by footing the bill for their university tuition fees and housing rent to give the impression that they were students.



According to Germany's DW News, El Motassadeq, the only man to be imprisoned for the 9/11 massacre, is to be put on a plane bound for the city Marrakesh in his home country of Morocco after serving his almost 15 years prison sentence in Germany.

​Reportedly, the 44-year-old was flown on Monday, October 15, by helicopter from the prison he was based at to an unknown location escorted by heavily armed guards.

Hamburg's Interior Ministry Spokesman, Frank Reschreiter, has been quoted as saying that Mr Motassadeq will "leave the country soon."



"All the necessary procedural steps for this have been ticked off according to plan," he added.

As with many other al-Qaeda terrorists, the biography of Motassadeq is one shrouded in secrecy. What is certain, however, is that he arrived in Germany in 1993 to study engineering. It was during his time at university there that he met 9/11 architect, Mohamed Atta, who flew American Airlines Flight 11 into the north tower of the World Trade Centre on September 11 2001.



