Register
16:30 GMT +314 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Sept. 11, 2001, file photo, the twin towers of the World Trade Center burn behind the Empire State Building in New York.

    Twin Towers Chief Engineer Opens Up on Design Failures, Post-9/11 Trauma

    © AP Photo / Marty Lederhandler
    US
    Get short URL
    0 21

    Leslie Robertson, the lead structural engineer of the World Trade Center's infamous Twin Towers, was haunted by their collapse and the pain that followed 9/11.

    Leslie Robertson, 90, the man who oversaw the construction of the Twin Towers that collapsed during the terrorist attack on September 11, 2001, has stepped back into the public spotlight 17 years after devastating terrorist attacks plunged the whole nation into grief.

    Beyond Anticipation

    Ahead of the premiere of Leaning Out, a documentary about his engineering career, scheduled to premiere on Tuesday, Robertson told the New York Post that the Twin Towers "were designed [to withstand a] 707," the largest jet airliner that existed in the 1970s, when the World Trade Center project debuted.

    President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, stand along the September 11th Flight 93 Memorial, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, in Shanksville, Pa.
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Top 5 Moments Donald Trump Was Under Fire for Unusual Reactions to 9/11

    Unfortunately, a force majeure that then 34-year-old Leslie failed to foresee was two Boeing 767 jets fully loaded with fuel that caused a massive fire to the towers, weakening their structure.

    Facing the Pain

    A fellow architect says in the film that Robertson "had to defend himself" from attacks and criticism from other engineers, architects, and clients. But probably the most traumatic experience was meeting people who lost their close ones in the attack.

    READ MORE: Long & Strange Trip: US Shielding al-Qaeda 17 Years After 9/11 Attacks

    "I got 1,000 letters from people, writing in support of my work," Robertson said. "But I also had people come to my office who had lost someone there. They wanted to talk." Robertson even went to therapy alongside grieving survivors.

    Although his firm oversaw the construction a skyscraper known as 4 World Trade Center, he avoids that area. "I find it very difficult to go there," he admitted. "I did as little as possible [on 4 WTC]."

    ‘Who Is Going to Want This Guy?'

    The ill-fated engineer was questioned as part of the FEMA's 9/11 investigation and his drawings examined. He was found innocent despite reasonable fears that the Twin Towers' collapse would put an end to his career. "I thought I was really through, through, through, through — forget it!" he recalls in the movie. "Who is going to want this guy whose building got taken down by a simple airplane?"

    "I was probably the only person on the planet who could really say that the buildings were safe… the only one who could say, ‘Hey, take the subway, and go back to work in that building,'" Robertson lamented. "Following 9/11, I didn't appear on television for months. I had nothing that I could say to people to make them feel better."

    READ MORE: Saudis Created ‘Little Crucible’ for 9/11 Hijackers, CIA Never Told FBI

    However, his career apparently continues to flourish: since 9/11 he has garnered a number of prestigious awards and accolades from professional organizations, such as the UK-based Institution of Structural Engineers, the American Society of Civil Engineers, and the American Association of Engineering Societies. He is now working on PNB 118, a 644-meter tall skyscraper in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

    Loud & Clear
    Why Did the 9/11 Attacks Happen? Filling in the Blanks

    Blood and Anguish

    On September 11, 2001, al-Qaeda suicide bombers hijacked four passenger planes in the United States, sending two to New York's World Trade Center towers and the other two to the Pentagon and, presumably, the White House or the Capitol.

    All the airplanes, aside from the final one reached their targets. The fourth plane crashed in a field near the town of Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The September 11 attacks were responsible for 2,977 total casualties, including 343 firefighters, 60 policemen, and foreigners from 92 countries.

    Among the nineteen terrorists who died in the attacks were 15 citizens of Saudi Arabia as well as four others, from the UAE, Egypt and Lebanon.

    Related:

    Twitter in Disgust as Clinton Compares Russia's Alleged Meddling to 9/11 Attacks
    Resurgent Al-Qaeda Urges Muslims to Fight US Worldwide on 9/11 Anniversary
    Official US 9/11 Narrative Based on Fake News - Journalist
    9/11 Anniversary: Pentagon Holds Observance Ceremony for Victims of Terror Act
    17 Years After 9/11: Commemorating America's Largest-Ever Terrorist Attack
    Tags:
    Twin Towers, terrorist act, engineer, 9/11, al-Qaeda, Leslie Robertson, World Trade Center, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Candidates for Miss Earth 2018
    Miss Earth 2018: 90 Beauties Compete for the Crown
    No Skies for F-35s
    No Skies for F-35s
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse