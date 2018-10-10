US Intel Reportedly Knew of Saudi Plan to 'Lure & Capture' Now-Missing Khashoggi

Most recently, Turkish media released images of men who are suspected of having captured journalist Jamal Khashoggi while he was in the Consulate General of Saudi Arabia in Istanbul.

Shortly before Jamal Khashoggi vanished in Turkey last week, US intelligence had allegedly managed to intercept communications of Saudi officials talking about a plan to capture the Saudi journalist, The Washington Post reported, citing a person familiar with the case.

The Saudis reportedly sought to lure the now missing Washington Post columnist back to the kingdom, although their further intentions remain unclear, the insider said.

Khashoggi, who was last seen entering the Saudi Consulate General in Turkey’s largest city on October 2 but was never seen leaving the diplomatic facility, is feared to be dead or arrested.

Two sources with knowledge of the investigation were cited by The Washington Post as claiming that the journalist was murdered by a 15-member squad, who had allegedly arrived from Riyadh on the day of his disappearance.

The Saudi team had allegedly checked into two different hotels on October 2 and left the country after finishing their business later in the day.

Over the weekend, Turkish officials suggested that Khashoggi might have been killed inside the diplomatic premises, while Riyadh flatly rejected the allegations, emphasizing that the journalist has neither been murdered nor abducted by Saudi authorities.

On Wednesday, Turkish newspaper Sabah published photos of the alleged squad at a passport check in the airport, while news channel 24 broadcasted a video featuring a black Mercedes-Benz Vito parked near the Consulate General.

BREAKING — Police footage detailing Saudi squad's entrance and exit from Turkey on October 2, when Jamal Khashoggi vanished from Saudi Consulate in Istanbul



Khashoggi's entrance, his fiancée, cars and hotel entrance and exists are in the video

Cars with plates 34-CC-2248 and 34-CC-1865 exited the Saudi Consulate 1 hour 50 minutes after Khashoggi's entrance and they went to a nearby distance, which is Saudi Consul General's residence

Cars arrive Saudi Consulate Residence and move into the garage.

Earlier this week, the Turkish Foreign Ministry stated that Riyadh had granted Turkish authorities official permission to search its diplomatic premises in Istanbul to investigate the disappearance of the journalist.

“Although in accordance with the Vienna Convention consular premises enjoy immunity, upon receiving the consent of the head of the diplomatic mission the authorities of a country, where this diplomatic mission is located, can carry out investigation there,” Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy’s statement read.

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on Saudi Arabia to provide evidence that Khashoggi had left the Consulate.

“We have to get an outcome from this investigation as soon as possible. The consulate officials cannot save themselves by simply saying ‘he has left’,” Erdogan told a news conference.

US President Donald Trump broke his silence this week by saying that he was “concerned” by Khashoggi’s disappearance….

“I am concerned about it. I don’t like hearing about it. And hopefully that will sort itself out. Right now nobody knows anything about it, but there are some pretty bad stories going around. I do not like it,” Reuters cited POTUS as saying.

…while Vice President Mike Pence tweeted that he was “deeply troubled” to hear such reports:

Deeply troubled to hear reports about Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi. If true, this is a tragic day. Violence against journalists across the globe is a threat to freedom of the press & human rights. The free world deserves answers. — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) 8 октября 2018 г.

Their comments were followed by a statement released by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who said that US officials had raised the issue with the Saudis via diplomatic channels.

“State Department senior officials have spoken with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through diplomatic channels about this matter… We call on the government of Saudi Arabia to support a thorough investigation of Mr. Khashoggi’s disappearance and to be transparent about the results of that investigation,” his statement read.

Khashoggi, who reportedly left Saudi Arabia for the US last year fearing arrest for his criticism of the royal family over human rights and the ongoing crisis in Yemen, went to the Saudi Consulate to obtain documents related to his looming marriage.

His fiancée was cited by Anadolu news agency as saying that 11 hours after entering the consular premises, the guards told her that he had left the building.

The Saudi Consulate General maintains that Khashoggi went missing after leaving the facility, stressing that the diplomatic mission was working closely with Turkish authorities to determine the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.