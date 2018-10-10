US Calls on Saudi Arabia to Conduct Probe into Khashoggi Disappearance

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States has called on the government of Saudi Arabia to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation into the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

“The United States is certainly concerned about his whereabouts,” Nauert said. “Senior officials at the State Department have spoken with Saudi officials through diplomatic channels about the matter. We call on the government of Saudi Arabia to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation.“

The United States is not going to make any judgments about what happened to Khashoggi, Nuaert said. She added that US officials do not know what has happened to him and have no information on the case. Trump intends to speak with the Saudis and may possibly address this issue, Nauert added.

On Wednesday, the Turkish-Arab Media Association reported that Khashoggi, who writes columns for The Washington Post newspaper, went missing in Turkey.

The journalist was last seen entering the Saudi Consulate General in Istanbul. According to the journalist's fiancee, Khashoggi was invited to the Consulate General to obtain documents needed for his upcoming marriage. The journalist's fiancee stayed outside waiting for Khashoggi. Following five hours of waiting, one of the Consulate General's employees told the woman that her fiance had already left.

US media reports have said that Turkish investigators believe the journalist was murdered inside the Saudi Consulate.

Saudi Arabia has denied the allegations. According to the Saudi Consulate General, the journalist disappeared after he left the diplomatic mission's building. The Saudi diplomatic mission has said that it is cooperating with Turkish authorities to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the journalist's disappearance.

