US Calls on Saudi Arabia to Conduct Probe into Khashoggi Disappearance

“The United States is certainly concerned about his whereabouts,” Nauert said. “Senior officials at the State Department have spoken with Saudi officials through diplomatic channels about the matter. We call on the government of Saudi Arabia to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation.“
On Wednesday, the Turkish-Arab Media Association reported that Khashoggi, who writes columns for The Washington Post newspaper, went missing in Turkey.
US media reports have said that Turkish investigators believe the journalist was murdered inside the Saudi Consulate.
Saudi Arabia has denied the allegations. According to the Saudi Consulate General, the journalist disappeared after he left the diplomatic mission's building. The Saudi diplomatic mission has said that it is cooperating with Turkish authorities to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the journalist's disappearance.
