India to Pursue Independent Policy Despite US Sanctions Threat Over S-400 – Army

"When Russians asked about the American sanctions, my reply was, 'Yes, we do appreciate that there could be sanctions on us, but we follow an independent policy. You can rest assured. While we may be associating with America in getting some technology, we follow an independent policy,'" Rawat said on Sunday, as quoted by the ANI news agency.
The general also pointed out that India sought the purchases of the Russian-made Kamov helicopters.
"We are also looking forward to getting other weapon systems and technologies. We are looking forward to getting space-based systems and technologies to enhance our space capabilities," Rawat added.
On Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik that Russia and India had signed a historic agreement on the supplies of S-400s to New Delhi. The United States voiced its concern over the Indian plans to purchase the S-400 systems, noting that sanctions over the deal could not be ruled out.
