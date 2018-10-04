Register
04 October 2018
    British Prime Minister Theresa May and British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson look toward Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, as they participate in a working dinner meeting at the NATO headquarters during a NATO summit of heads of state and government in Brussels on Thursday, May 25, 2017

    Ankara May Hold Referendum on EU Accession Bid as Europe Delays It - Erdogan

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham, Pool
    World
    ANKARA (Sputnik) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has once again accused on Thursday the European Union of delaying Ankara’s accession to the bloc.

    "They [the European Union] continue to delay the issue [Turkey’s accession to the bloc]. Countries, which cannot even be compared to us, have become EU member states … If [the European Union] continues to follow this pattern, we will have to ask our 81 million [people] and see what they will say," Erdogan said.

    The Turkish president called on the European Union to clarify its position on Ankara’s accession to the bloc.

    "If you want to admit us, do it. If you do not, say that and follow your path while we will follow our own," Erdogan added.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, shake hands prior to a bilateral meeting on the sideline of a summit of heads of state and government at NATO headquarters in Brussels Wednesday, July 11, 2018
    © AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
    Erdogan Calls for 'New Page' in Relations With Berlin Amid Strained Ties With US
    Erdogan has many times expressed his dissatisfaction with the lack of progress in the negotiations.

    Turkey signed an association agreement with then-European Community in 1963, submitting a membership application in 1987. In 1997, Turkey was declared eligible to join the European Union while the accession talks started in 2005.

    bid, EU-accession, European Union, Turkey
