Register
10:46 GMT +330 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Turkish and EU flags

    Turkish Economy's Possible Collapse to Have Spill-off Effect on EU States – Prof

    CC0 / Pixabay
    World
    Get short URL
    210

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is in Germany trying to rescue tensions between the nations. The two leaders vowed to try and rebuild relations despite deep differences over press freedom and civil rights issues. The visit marks the first time the Turkish leader has visited the country in seven years.

    Sputnik discussed this with Dr. Kerim Has, a professor at Moscow State University specializing in Turkish politics.

    Sputnik: What do you make of President Erdogan's visit to Germany for the first time in seven years? What are the prerequisites for making it happen?

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and Turkey's Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, address the media during a news conference after a meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2011.
    © AP Photo / Michael Sohn
    Merkel & Erdogan vs. Trump on Russian Gas Supplies: Who Will Blink First?
    Dr. Kerim Has: Mr. Erdogan's visit to Germany has quite many critical dimensions and they're not solely limited to the political concerns and overcoming the political isolation in Turkish foreign policy in the front of worsening of US-Turkish relations and dealing with the deterioration of the Turkish economy are quite important titles of this visit I think, and the visit to Germany is also important for Turkish political leadership to find some financial support to the worsening Turkish economy.

    Turkey's foreign debt now is over $480 billion, which is three times more than its total exports and most of these debts are borrowed from European banks and companies and in this regard, its different from US-Turkish relations and the possible collapse of the Turkish economy will obviously have a spill-off effect on some European countries.

    READ MORE: 'US Did Not Keep Its Promises': Erdogan Blasts Washington Over Manbij Roadmap

    Sputnik: Germany has previously been very cautious about mending ties with Turkey — do you think this is just the financial issues that makes Berlin so welcoming to Erdogan or is it also the fact that, for instance, both Turkey and Germany are interested in maintaining the JCPOA and are going to take measures together to keep Iran interested in upkeeping that nuclear accord?

    Dr Kerim Has: Of course other than the economic situation the current issues, the military and also, as you said, the Iranian issue, are on the agenda, of course, but I think on the Iranian issue I think Turkish side doesn't have any leverage on keeping the relations with EU on a different side.

    I mean the Iranian issue probably will be always followed by the Turkish political leadership on another agenda in relations with the United States, but as you said, the migration crisis, which peaked following the aggravation of the situation in the Middle East, became a pivotal point in relations between Turkey and Germany in the last years.

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, is welcomed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the first day of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany, Friday, July 7, 2017
    © AP Photo / Jens Meyer
    Erdogan's Bridge-Building Visit to Germany Comes Amid Lack of Enthusiasm to Help Ankara
    And one of the primary objectives facing the German government back then was to stop the influx of refugees as soon as possible, so in this context, as you know, the EU member nations, and first of all Germany, perceived Turkey as Europe's rescuer.

    And the immigration agreement signed with the EU in March 2016 is still in force and the German government wants to keep the deal alive in the following period and before the agreement was signed more than 7,000 immigrants were arriving in Greece from Turkey on a daily basis.

    But after March 2016, after the signing of the agreement, this number dropped to just 70, and the Idlib issue in this sense is quite critical for the German government, and a new possible refugee flow into Europe would come even in the short-run with the recent agreement in Sochi between President Erdogan and President Putin.

    READ MORE: Turkey to Host Drills in Mediterranean With US Participation (PHOTOS)

    So today the principal concentration of migrants and more than 4 million people are in Turkey, which quite suits the European Union perfectly, so other than the Iranian issue I think the migration crisis is much more important for Germany and for the European Union.

    The views and opinions expressed by the expert speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Russia-Turkey Deal on Idlib 'Excellent,' 'Positive Development' - Riyadh
    Turkey-Russia Deal on Syria’s Idlib 'Important for World Politics' - Turkish MP
    Germany Processing Turkey Requests to Extradite Gulen Movement Members - Merkel
    Tags:
    Idlib, trade, immigration, EU-Turkey migration summit, EU, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Germany, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: September 22 - 28
    This Week in Pictures: September 22 - 28
    Trump at UNGA: ‘Didn’t Expect That Reaction’
    Trump at UNGA: ‘Didn’t Expect That Reaction’
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    Russia's Il-20 Downing: How It Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse