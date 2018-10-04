Gazprom and OMV Sign Agreement on Assets Sales Following Putin-Kurz Talks

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - The Russian gas giant of Gazprom and the Austrian OMV company signed on Wednesday a basic agreement on the sales of assets following the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, Gazprom said in a statement.

"Today, in St. Petersburg, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller and the head of OMV AG Rainer Seele signed a basic agreement on assets sales," the statement said.

In line with the agreement, OMV purchased 24.98 percent stake in the development project at two sites of the Achimov deposits of the Urengoy gas field.

"The parties are going to sign the final agreement in early 2019," the statement said.

Putin praised the agreement saying that it emphasized the strategic nature of OMV's cooperation with Gazprom.

Earlier in the day, within the meeting with Russian President in St. Petersburg, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said that it was almost impossible to ensure EU energy security without supplies from Russia. Kurz's upcoming visit to St. Petersburg is set to become the fourth meeting of the two leaders this year.