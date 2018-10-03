Miss Colombia Stirs Controversy, Saying Beauty Pageants Are Not for Transgenders

As the most beautiful models from around the globe are preparing for the Miss Universe pageant that will take place in Bangkok, Thailand, in December, the beauty competition has drawn much controversy, even from its contestants.

The new Miss Colombia, Valeria Morales, has been slammed as intolerant after suggesting that transgender people shouldn’t compete for the sparkly Miss Universe tiara, alluding to 27-year-old Angela Ponce, who made history earlier this year by becoming the first transgender woman to ever be crowned Miss Spain.

"I think that beauty shows like Miss Universe should be for women who are born women, and I think it would be a disadvantage for Ponce too. Therefore, we should respect her but not share it with her," Morales said in an interview with Colombian television.

TWEET: “Miss Valle [del Cauca] talking about Miss Spain, who is transgender. At least, if she doesn’t scoop the crown, she’ll win all the awards as the most intolerant.”

La señorita Valle hablando de la señorita España, que es trasgénero. Ya al menos si no gana el reinado, ganó todos los premios a la más intolerante.

— Carolina (@Caromunozb) 29 сентября 2018 г.

TWEET: “Women who are born women”

TWEET: “Is Valle still the favorite candidate of gays on Twitter? As incoherent as they’ve become, probably for some the answer is yes. To be clear, Angela Ponce is a woman, WOMAN.”

— BERRIO💐 (@BerrioJuan) 29 сентября 2018 г.

Even though she’s been criticized for her remarks, some supported her views:

TWEET: “’Miss Universe is for women who are born women,’ – Valeria Morales candidate for Miss Colombia. Bravo!”

«Miss Universo es para mujeres que nacemos mujeres». Valeria Morales, candidata a Miss Colombia.



— Rainiero Herrada (@RainieroHerrada) 30 сентября 2018 г.​

TWEET: “She said what most people know is the case, but many do not say it out of fear of media censorship. Well done, Colombia!”

— falu (@faicy_perez) 2 октября 2018 г.

Ponce hasn’t commented on Morales’ words, but a couple of weeks ago she uploaded a video to address her participation in the beauty contest.

“I would like to tell them [critics] that I am a woman. I am a trans woman and I have the right to be there. So I ask them to respect it because the rules allow me to participate,” she said.

A few hours after her televised remarks, Morales seemed to backtrack on her earlier statements, as she told reporters: “If Miss Universe accepts Angela, I will accept her with love and respect.”