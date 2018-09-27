US Has No Right to Meddle in Russian-Chinese Defense Cooperation - Beijing

BEIJING (Sputnik) - Russian-Chinese defense cooperation is a bilateral issue of two sovereign countries in which the United States is not allowed to meddle, Chinese Defense Ministry Spokesman said on Thursday.

"China and Russia enjoy the relations of a comprehensive strategic partnership, defense cooperation is normal between two sovereign states," Chinese Defense Ministry Spokesman Ren Guoqiang told reporters, answering the question on whether the US sanctions could affect Moscow-Beijing defense relations.

According to the spokesman, such cooperation is aimed at protection of the two states' interests in which "the United States has no right to interfere."

All Russian-Chinese projects in defense are progressing as planned, the spokesman added.

© REUTERS / Hyungwon Kang China Summons US Ambassador Over Sanctions for Cooperation With Russia - Reports

Last week, the United States sanctioned a key Chinese military research unit for buying Russian-made aircraft and an S-400 air defense system.

The United States has been actively using sanctions under its 2017 Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) to promote US interests worldwide. Both Russia and China have fallen under the scope of US restrictions. China has been targeted by US trade sanctions, including restrictions on investment and tariffs on Chinese imports.

At the same time, a number of Russian entities and individuals have been sanctioned over Moscow's alleged meddling in US elections, which the Russian authorities denied.