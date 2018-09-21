Twitter Goes Wild as K-Pop Boy Band BTS Prepares to Address United Nations

The group will be the first K-pop band to deliver a 3-minute speech in front of world leaders.

BTS will make history yet again: the group got an opportunity to participate in an upcoming launch ceremony of UNICEF's global partnership Generation Unlimited at the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly in New York on September 24. The band will become the first K-pop group to take part in such a meeting.

"A new global partnership dedicated to increasing opportunities and investments for children and young people aged 10 to 24," according to UNICEF's official webpage.

The boy band will deliver a three-minute speech at the launch ceremony, which is expected to be attended by high officials and world leaders, including UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, executive director of UNICEF Henrietta Fore and South Korea’s first lady Kim Jung-sook.

Dong-A Ilbo — 'UN Invitation to #BTS'… A speech in front of leaders



It is the 1st invitation to Kpop star during the general assembly period. @BTS_twt will attend the event related to UNICEF on Sep 24th and give a 3-min speech in front of leaders like first lady Kim Jungsook. https://t.co/oGUK7euPTD — 아미살롱 (@BTSARMY_Salon) September 20, 2018

UNICEF found @BTS_twt's agenda for LoveMySelf campaign and the agenda for their new program (supporting unlimited potential for youth) to be in line with in terms of values. Therefore UNICEF endorsed #BTS to attend to this UN conference. — мιℓктαє [밀태] (@milktae_jpg) September 21, 2018

Previously, BTS had partnered with UNICEF to launch a global campaign titled "Love Myself," the Korea Herald reported. The initiative, as part of group's motto 'Love Yourself', called for an end of violence against children and teens.

Recently, the chart-topping septet shook the stage during an "America's Got Talent" show while performing its latest hit "Idol."

The boy band is currently touring the US and Canada with its next concert scheduled for September 22.