Trump Gives US Treasury Powers to Impose Anti-Russia Sanctions – White House

In early August, the United States announced a new round of sanctions against Russia over its alleged involvement in the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in UK's Salisbury in March.

US President Donald Trump has given the Department of Treasury the authority, under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), to impose sanctions on Russia, the White House said in a press release.

"I have authorized the Secretary of the Treasury, in consultation with the Secretary of State, to take such actions, including promulgating rules and regulations, and to employ all powers granted to the President by IEEPA and certain sections of CAATSA [Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act] and UFSA [Ukraine Freedom Support Act] as may be necessary to carry out the purposes of the Executive Order," the release said.

Russia to Take Into Account New US Sanctions When Deciding on Next 'Practical Steps'

In August, the US administration announced new sanctions against Russia, consisting of two packages, due to its alleged use of chemical weapons against Russian former intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the UK city of Salisbury in March.

The first wave of restrictions took effect on August 22.

Russia has repeatedly denied involvement in the Skripal case, stressing that London has neither provided evidence nor cooperated with Moscow in investigating the incident.