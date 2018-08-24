US Anti-Russia Sanctions Ban Loans, Arms Export and Dual-Use Goods - State Dept

The first round of sanctions that are expected to enter into force on August 27 will bar Russia from importing sensitive US goods and technologies related to national security. Addressing the restrictions against Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated that the US sanctions would bring "nothing but tension."

"The Department of State, acting under authority delegated to the Secretary of State pursuant to Executive Order 12851, has determined pursuant to Section 306(a) of the Chemical and Biological Weapons Control and Warfare Elimination Act of 1991 that the Government of the Russian Federation has used chemical weapons in violation of international law or lethal chemical weapons against its own nationals," the yet to be published notice to the Federal Register said on Friday.

However, the notice added that "it is essential to the national security interests of the United States to partially waive the application of the sanctions". Washington also to exempt Exports and reexports of goods and technologies important for the space cooperation and safety of flight.

The sanctions will be applied to the arms sales and also deny any financial assistance, credit, or credit guarantees to Russia.

The new round of sanctions was announced by Washington earlier this month in connection with the alleged poison attack on former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the British city of Salisbury in March.

Russia has repeatedly denied any role in the incident, offering its assistance to the UK in the investigation. However, London has refused to provide information on the attack, including any evidence on alleged Russian interference.