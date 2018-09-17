Haley: Russia Must Stop Violating Sanctions on N Korea, Covering Up Breaches

"Russia must cease its violations of North Korea sanctions. It must end its concerted effort to cover up evidence of sanctions violations," Haley stated.
She accused Russia of seeking sanctions relief for North Korea, but said now is not the time to ease pressure on the country. The US envoy argued that sanctions could only be eased after North Korea completes denuclearization, not before.
The United Nations has introduced multiple sanctions against North Korea in response to its repeated missile launches and nuclear tests. The organization, in particular, has restricted oil exports to Pyongyang, banned imports of textile products from North Korea as well as the country's access to gas liquids.
