Trump Thanks North Korea's Kim for Having 'Unwavering Faith' in US President

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump on Thursday expressed his gratitude to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for reportedly expressing trust in him.

"Kim Jong Un of North Korea proclaims 'unwavering faith in President Trump.' Thank you to Chairman Kim. We will get it done together!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

South Korean presidential spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom said earlier on Thursday that the US president and the North Korean leader had recently exchanged letters through South Korea's presidential special envoy Chung Eui-yong. At the same time, media reports, citing South Korean officials, emerged detailing how Kim had "unwavering trust" in Trump.

The US president's statement comes amid the recent rapprochement between Washington in Pyongyang.

The thaw in US-North Korean relations followed the landmark Singapore summit between Trump and Kim in June. During the high-level talks, North Korea expressed its commitment to abandon its nuclear weapons program, while the United States pledged to provide security guarantees to Pyongyang.