Trump Thanks North Korea's Kim for Having 'Unwavering Faith' in US President

"Kim Jong Un of North Korea proclaims 'unwavering faith in President Trump.' Thank you to Chairman Kim. We will get it done together!" Trump wrote on Twitter.
The US president's statement comes amid the recent rapprochement between Washington in Pyongyang.
READ MORE: North Korea Praises Trump, Slams Other US Officials for Sabotaging Peace
The thaw in US-North Korean relations followed the landmark Singapore summit between Trump and Kim in June. During the high-level talks, North Korea expressed its commitment to abandon its nuclear weapons program, while the United States pledged to provide security guarantees to Pyongyang.
All comments
Show new comments (0)