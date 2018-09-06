Kim Jong-un, Trump Exchange Messages Via S Korean Envoy - S Korean Gov't

"Trump asked President Moon Jae-in during a phone conversation on September 4 to deliver a message to Kim Jong-un," the spokesman said, adding that this was done during Chung's visit to North Korea.
Kim Eui-kyeom did not disclose the details of Kim Jong-un's message to Trump and assured that it would be sent to Trump.
During the meeting held on Wednesday, Chung met with Kim in Pyongyang and handed over a letter from South Korean President Moon Jae-in. In turn, Kim asked Chung to deliver his message to the US administration.
The situation on the Korean Peninsula has significantly improved over the course of this year, with Kim pledging to give up his nuclear aspirations and holding several rounds of talks with his South Korean counterpart and a summit with Trump in Singapore.
