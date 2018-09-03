Register
12:11 GMT +303 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In a picture taken through a bus window, people drive their motorcycles in Damascus, Syria, Monday, Aug. 13, 2018

    US State Senator: Trump Administration Poised to Prolong War in Syria

    © AP Photo / Sergei Grits
    World
    Get short URL
    461

    Last week, Syria's Foreign Minister Walid Muallem underscored that "anything that is actively promoted by the US" will not stop the Syrian Army's drive to clear Idlib Province and finally put an end to terrorism in this Arab country.

    US Republican State Senator Richard Black from the Virginia legislature has lashed out at Washington's "political approach," which he claimed had not brought any benefits to Americans and caused chaos in the Middle East, riding roughshod over Libya, Iraq, Afghanistan and Yemen, according to SANA, Syria's state-run news agency.

    Speaking to reporters after his talks with Syria's political and media advisor Bouthaina Shaaban, Black also urged the White House to cooperate with Damascus in order to help liberate the province of Idlib from Al Nusra Front* militants, which he recalled are part of al-Qaeda**.

    READ MORE: 'Invented' Chemical Attack Stories Followed All of Damascus' Wins — Politician

    He singled out the militants' plot to stage a chemical weapons attack in Idlib and hold the Syrian government responsible in order to stage a missile attack on Syria.

    Black accused Western intelligence agencies of training and funding terrorists, who he said equally target both Syria and the rest of the world.

    He suggested that some members of the US administration are poised to add to prolonging the war in Syria, a stance that Black said should be replaced with focusing on peaceful means to resolve the situation.

    READ MORE: Assad Calls Douma Chemical Attack 'British PR Stunt' Straight to UK Media's Face

    Black's remarks came after Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem underlined that "anything that is actively promoted by the US will not affect the determination of the Syrian people and Syrian Army's plans to clear Idlib and finally put an end to terrorism in Syria."

    He pointed out that the US presence in Syria is illegal and Washington can in no way justify it.

    "The US presence has claimed the lives of thousands of Syrians and every time terrorists were besieged by the Syrian Arab Army, Washington provided them with protection. It became clear that Washington's main objective was to prolong the crisis in Syria in the interests of Israel," Muallem stressed.

    READ MORE: Syrian FM: White Helmets Kidnapped 44 Children to Stage Chemical Attack in Idlib

    Late last month, the Russian Defense Ministry's spokesman Konashenkov said that the White Helmets group in Syria plans to film videos for Middle Eastern and English-language media outlets after staging a false-flag chemical weapons attack.

    The goal is to sharply destabilize the situation in the war-torn country and use a video of the "chemical attack" so that the provocation can be used as a pretext for massive strikes on Syria.

    READ MORE: Syria Presents Proof on Chemical Weapons Terror Attack Preparations – UN Envoy

    Earlier, USS The Sullivans, a destroyer with 56 cruise missiles on board arrived in the Persian Gulf, while a US В-1В bomber carrying 24 air-to-surface AGM-158 JASSM cruise missiles was deployed at Al Udeid air base in Qatar.

    This photo provided on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018 by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, which has been authenticated based on its contents and other AP reporting, shows Civil Defense workers inspecting a damages building after a bombing that targeted the office of Ajnad al-Koukaz, a militant group consisting of foreign fighters mostly from the Caucuses and Russia, in Idlib, Syria
    © AP Photo / Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets
    'Not the Reality:' Ex-Pink Floyd Frontman Has His Say on White Helmets' Mission
    In April 2018, the US, France and the UK conducted a series of coordinated airstrikes against several targets in Syria that allegedly stored chemical weapons.

    Damascus vehemently denied the accusations, blaming the al-Nusra Front for previously staging a chemical attack in the Syrian city of Douma to encourage foreign airstrikes against Syria.

    While the White Helmets group touts itself as a Syrian humanitarian organization that allegedly saved tens of thousands of lives, Moscow and Damascus insist that the organization had ties to terrorists and extremists.

    *Al-Nusra Front, a terrorist group banned in Russia
    **Al-Qaeda, a terrorist group banned in Russia

    Related:

    Trump Wants Saudis, 'Other Rich Countries' to Pay as US Slashes Aid for Syria
    Bolton Claims Russia 'Stuck' in Syria, Says US Has Leverage in Negotiations
    Syria Spurns US Offer to Pull Out Troops as Trade for Iran Withdrawal - Report
    Russian Foreign Ministry Says Unaware of Alleged Syria-US Intelligence Talks
    Tags:
    government, chemical weapons, militants, chaos, approach, al-Qaeda, Al-Nusra Front, Richard Black, Idlib, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Magical Blue Eye of Siberia: Changing Seasons on Lake Baikal
    Magical Blue Eye of Siberia: Changing Seasons on Lake Baikal
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse