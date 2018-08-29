Register
    April 4, 2017 and made available Wednesday, April 5, Turkish experts carry a victim of alleged chemical weapons attacks in Syrian city of Idlib, at a local hospital in Reyhanli, Hatay, Turkey

    Syria Presents Proof on Chemical Weapons Terror Attack Preparations – UN Envoy

    Middle East
    Late last week, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that the White Helmets group plans to film videos for Middle Eastern and English-language media outlets after staging a false-flag chemical weapons attack in Syria in order to further destabilize the war-torn country.

    Damascus has handed documents to the UN to prove that al-Nusra Front* terrorists plan to conduct a chemical weapons attack in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib and point the finger at the country's government, according to Syria's UN envoy Bashar Jaafari.

    Iran's Fars news agency cited Jaafari as saying that any aggression against Syria "would be an aggression against a United Nations founding state, as well as against global peace and security, and would amount to supporting terrorism."

    READ MORE: Syria Got Rid of Chemical Weapons, OPCW Confirmed Destruction — Russian FM

    He recalled that Syria did not have chemical weapons, reiterating Damascus' adherence to its obligations related to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

    Jaafari emphasized that Damascus condemns any use of chemical weapons and considers it "to be immoral."

    His statement came after Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that Moscow had urged Germany and the US to influence the armed opposition in Syria's Idlib province amid possible provocations pertaining to the use of chemical weapons in the area.

    READ MORE: Macron: France Ready to Conduct New Strikes on Syria if Chemical Weapons Used

    Ryabkov referred to the al-Nusra Front, which he suggested was plotting "a very serious provocation" in the Idlib area with the use of chemical weapons. According to him, the White Helmets group in Syria will film a video of this "chemical weapons attack" in order for the US and its allies to use it as a pretext for massive airstrikes on Syria.

    Earlier, Alexei Kondratyev, deputy chair of the Russian Upper House's Defense and Security Committee, told Sputnik that Moscow was concerned about Washington's military build-up in the Mediterranean near the Syrian coast.

    "The United States is strengthening its naval task force in the Mediterranean Sea not far from Syria. This is done to prepare for the strike. So, it should be expected that in the event of a provocation and a decision to deliver strikes against Syria, the missiles will be launched both from the air, and from the sea," he pointed out.

    READ MORE: US' Warning Against Syrian Chemical Weapons Use ‘Another Violation of Int'l Law'

    Kondratyev made the remarks as USS The Sullivans, a destroyer with 56 cruise missiles on board, arrived in the Persian Gulf late last week, while a US В-1В bomber carrying 24 air-to-surface cruise missiles was deployed at Al Udeid air base in Qatar.

    While the White Helmets, a Syrian humanitarian non-government organization, claims to have saved tens of thousands of lives, Moscow and Damascus insist that the group had ties with terrorists and extremists.

    READ MORE: State Department Says US Will Respond to Chemical Weapons Use in Idlib, Syria

    Donald Trump Nikki Haley United Nations
    © AP Photo/ Seth Wenig
    US Claims Assad Allegedly Used Chemical Weapons in Syria at Least 50 Times
    On April 14, the US, Britain and France launched 103 cruise and air-to-surface missiles at government facilities in Syria, in response to the alleged April 7 chemical attack in the Damascus suburb of Douma.  Most of the missiles were intercepted by Syrian air defenses.

    Russia's President Vladimir Putin denounced the missile strikes as an act of aggression against a sovereign country as neither Russian experts nor local residents in Douma confirmed that any chemical attack had actually taken place there.

    Last Sunday, Syrian Ambassador to Russia Riyad Haddad confirmed that Damascus eliminated all of its chemical arsenal in 2013 and that Syria "never used and will not use chemical weapons."

    *Al-Nusra Front, a terrorist organization banned in Russia

