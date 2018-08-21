'Invented' Chemical Attack Stories Followed All of Damascus' Wins - Politician

"All these five years since the attack were full of chemical weapons stories. Every time when the Syrian army together with the Russian allies made any success — be it in Ghouta or in Homs or in Hama — suddenly new chemical attacks were taking place. These chemical stories were always invented when there was some action — political negotiations or military. When there was a success in the military or political settlement, then suddenly we had something related to chemical weapons," Ahmad said.
UN investigators concluded that sarin had been used in Ghouta in 2013. The US and French government agencies accused Damascus of carrying out the attack, but the Syrian government, which granted UN experts access to the site of the incident, claimed the chemical agent had been used by opposition militants.
All comments
Show new comments (0)