Tell Me Somethin' Good: Twittizens Take Part in #PositiveTwitterDay

August 31 marks the start of #PositiveTwitterDay, a social campaign designed to take on the hostile battlefield of trolls, bots, and ‘fake news' known as the Internet. Twittizens took to their devices to share some computer love and bolster spirits, just in time for the weekend.

Social media users engaged in an annual celebration of positive vibes and inspirational quotes on Friday. The internet campaign is aimed at making the Internet a better, more wholesome place.

Woody Johnson, US ambassador to the United Kingdom, expressed his affection for his transatlantic allies, possibly referencing America's billion-dollar embassy gifted to London in January.

Thank you UK for being our closest partner and friend. #PositiveTwitterDay pic.twitter.com/21KKm8PG4e — Ambassador Johnson (@USAmbUK) 31 August 2018

Some could not resist using Positive Twitter Day to take jabs at Brexiteers. "It's #PositiveTwitterDay — let's say something good about #Brexit," pro-EU group Chester For Europe chided. "Nope, nothing to say."

— Chester for Europe #FBPE (@chesterforeu) 31 August 2018

Tokyo-based French artist and architect Emmanuelle Moureaux showcased her latest masterpiece entitled "I Am Here" on display at the "Space in Ginza" exhibition at METAoA Ginza in Tokyo Plaza Ginza. The precisely-measured artwork "comprises the silhouettes of 18,000 women in different colours," feminist blog #WOMENSART tweeted.

The British Broadcasting Company (BBC) got the #FridayFeeling after tweeting UK prime minister Theresa May's robotic samba in front of her bemused Nairobi, Kenyan audience.

"Everyone's doing the #maydance right," commentators said, taking the mick out of the British leader.

— BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) 31 August 2018

Bristol-based rant queen and author Rachael Hawkins shared her upbeat cynicism with her online audiences. "If I wanted to be positive on social media I'd spend more time on Instagram pretending my life isn't the sh*t show it actually is," she told them.

— Rachel Hawkins (@ourrachblogs) 31 August 2018

Finally, nostalgia overtook retro-connoisseur Pulp Librarian, who tweeted a 1967 photo of Adam West teaching road safety to a group of young Londoners.

— Pulp Librarian (@PulpLibrarian) 31 August 2018

Positive Twitter Day began back in August 31, 2012 in order to promote goodwill towards fellow Twittizens, campaign creators Sunder Katwala and Guido Fawkes explained. Recognizing that the Twittersphere can be a scary and unpleasant place for some, people began posting uplifting stories using the #PositiveTwitterDay hashtag to share their best and brightest stories with others.