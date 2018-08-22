Register
22 August 2018
    A Russian soldier stands guard near a Syrian national flag

    Russia's Strikes on Terrorists in Syria Killed Over 86,000 Militants - MoD

    © REUTERS / Omar Sanadiki
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's strikes on terrorists in Syria have killed more than 86,000 militants and 830 gang leaders, the Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday, also publishing detailed information about the operations in Syria.

    "A total of 830 gang leaders, more than 86,000 militants, including 4,500 immigrants from the Russian Federation and the CIS countries, were eliminated," according to a video posted on the ministry's YouTube channel.

    The crisis in Syria started in 2011, when various opposition groups attempted to overthrow the Syrian President Bashar Assad during the Arab Spring riots. Russian military started the operation in the country in 2015 in order to stop civil war and help the internationally recognized government to fight radical militants, including those of the Daesh* terror group.

    On Weapons Used in Syrian Campaign

    Russia has tested 231 samples of the newest and modernized weapons during the operation in Syria, the ministry said on Wednesday.

    "Ships and submarines of the Russian Navy carried out 100 strikes with sea-launched Kalibr cruise missiles on the terrorists' targets. Strategic long-range aviation of the Russian Aerospace Force have carried out 66 strikes with air-launched cruise missiles," the ministry said adding that 166 targets have been hit.

    READ MORE: Russian Forces at Hmeymim Air Base Down 2 Drones Launched by Syrian Militants

    Hezbollah fighter looks toward Syria while standing in the fields of the Lebanese border village of Brital, Lebanon. (File)
    © AP Photo / Bassem Mroue
    Bolton Claims US, Russia, Israel Want Iran Driven From Syria
    According to the ministry's report, up to 70 unmanned aerial vehicles, such as Forpost and Orlan-10, perform flights in the Syrian skies every day. The ministry confirmed that the vehicles had carried out more than 25,000 reconnaissance flights and detected some 47,500 enemy targets.

    In total, according to the report, the Russian forces have tested 231 samples of the newest and modernized weapons during the operation in Syria.

    On Military Sucess

    "As a result of the operation, the Syrian troops, supported by Russian forces, liberated from terrorists more than 1,400 settlements, over 96 percent of the territory is under the control of government troops and militia units," the ministry said.

    Over 63,000 Russian military personnel, including 434 generals and about 26,000 officers, gained combat experience in Syria, the ministry said, adding that 91 percent of Russian army aviation crews and 60 percent of strategic and long-range aviation crews gained combat experience.

    *Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group, banned in Russia

    Tags:
    weapons, Kalibr, Forpost, Russian Ministry of Defense, Syria, Russia
