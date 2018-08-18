Register
    Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., listens as Republican presidential candidate Lindsey Graham speaks defending McCain's military record during a town hall meeting at the 3 West Club to launch Graham's “No Nukes for Iran” tour Monday, July 20, 2015, in New York

    Twitter Bans Australian Journo for Tweeting McCain's Death Will Improve World

    81-year-old US Senator John McCain, who is currently battling brain cancer, is known for his hawkish stance on Russia and critical remarks about President Donald Trump.

    Twitter has temporarily removed an account of Australian anti-war journalist Caitlin Johnstone over "abusive behavior" after she posted a tweet suggesting that the death of Senator John McCain would make the world a better place to live in.

    A self-described "bogan journalist", Johnstone tweeted that McCain "devoted his entire political career to slaughtering as many human beings as possible at every opportunity", adding that "the world will be improved when he finally dies."

    A couple of hours later, Johnstone issued another tweet, saying that she is back and thanking "everyone for making such a huge, powerful noise" over her suspension on Twitter.

    Earlier this month, McCain said in a statement that he is pleased to see that the US will slap new sanctions against Russia on August 22.

    In May, McCain's wife Cindy took to Twitter to lambast Kelly Sadler, a special assistant to US President Donald Trump, who allegedly claimed that the senator’s opinion on CIA director nominee Gina Haspel was irrelevant because "he's dying anyway."

    READ MORE: McCain Under Fire for His Personal Moves Against Trump and Palin

    US Senator John McCain attends a news conference at the Benjamin Franklin Library in Mexico City, Mexico December 20, 2016.
    © REUTERS / Henry Romero
    McCain Calls on US to Retaliate With Cyberattack on Russia to Embarrass Putin
    Sadler's remarks came after McCain refused to vote to confirm Haspel's nomination, saying that she was unfit to run the CIA and citing her "disturbing" role in overseeing the use of torture by Americans.

     

    McCain has held his US Senate seat, representing Arizona, since 1987. He launched a presidential campaign in 2000, ultimately losing the Republican nomination to former President George W. Bush. His party nominated him when he ran again in 2008, but he was defeated by former President Barack Obama.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

