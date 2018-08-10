US Military Praises Marine for Killing SDF Fighter Who Shot Fellow Marine

"The incident was investigated by a team led by a US Marine colonel who was unable to conclusively determine if a US Marine was shot intentionally by a Syrian Democratic Forces guard, or if he was shot as the result of a negligent discharge," the release said. "The investigation also determined that a second Marine on the scene, believing himself to be in imminent danger, acted appropriately and proportionally to the threat he perceived."
In addition, the second Marine's "life-saving response to a fellow Marine's injuries," led the lead investigator to recommend that the second Marine be commended for his actions, the release said.
The report identified Sergeant Cameron Halkovich as the Marine who was shot and Corporal Kane Downey as the Marine who returned fire.
