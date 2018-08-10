US Military Praises Marine for Killing SDF Fighter Who Shot Fellow Marine

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A US Marine is being commended for killing a member of the Syrian Democratic Forces, who had just shot another Marine, following an investigation of the February 17 incident in Syria’s Middle Euphrates River Valley, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve said in a press release on Friday.

"The incident was investigated by a team led by a US Marine colonel who was unable to conclusively determine if a US Marine was shot intentionally by a Syrian Democratic Forces guard, or if he was shot as the result of a negligent discharge," the release said. "The investigation also determined that a second Marine on the scene, believing himself to be in imminent danger, acted appropriately and proportionally to the threat he perceived."

In addition, the second Marine's "life-saving response to a fellow Marine's injuries," led the lead investigator to recommend that the second Marine be commended for his actions, the release said.

The previously undisclosed insider was first reported Wednesday by Task & Purpose, a military news website, in an account based largely on anonymous sources and award citations.

The report identified Sergeant Cameron Halkovich as the Marine who was shot and Corporal Kane Downey as the Marine who returned fire.