US Gov't Needs to Ensure Assange's Protection Amid Testimony Request - Lawyer

WikiLeaks twitter account previously reported that the US Senate Intelligence Committee had requested Julian Assange to testify in a closed interview over alleged Russian meddling into the 2016 US presidential elections. The tweet contained a copy of the letter with the request that was delivered to Assange by the US Embassy in the UK.

The WikiLeaks founder's lawyer Jennifer Robinson has said the request by the US Senate Select Committee shows US interest in Assange's testimony and confirmed that the activist is looking into the possibility of giving it in the event his security is ensured.

"We are seriously considering the offer but must ensure Mr Assange's protection is guaranteed," Robinson said.

On an earlier occasion Assange's attorney, Carlos Poveda Moreno, confirmed that the activist was considering the US Senate's offer and was consulting with his US lawyers on the matter.

Back in May, WikiLeaks's associate Randy Credico said that Assange was ready to testify in the case against Russian interference into the US elections.

The US has accused Russia of using state-sponsored hackers to steal information from Democratic National Committee (DNC) servers and emails of Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign manager, John Podesta, which were later published by WikiLeaks. The US believes Moscow tried to influence the outcome of the 2016 elections. Russia has repeatedly denied these allegations and Assange himself also stated in 2016 that the emails, published on the WikiLeaks website were not obtained from Russia.