US Senate Intel Committee Urges Assange to Testify in Russia Probe - WikiLeaks

WikiLeaks published documents taken from the server of the Democratic National Committee by unknown hackers, allegedly affecting the outcome for then presidential hopeful Hilary Clinton. The US Senate is looking into allegations that Russian hackers were behind the leak.

The US Senate Intelligence Committee has called WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to testify in the case on alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election in a closed interview, WikiLeaks said in a tweet. According to the whistleblower organization, the letter containing the request was delivered via the US Embassy in London.

WikiLeaks legal team said in the tweet that it is currently considering the offer by the US Senate Committee, but noted that the process of giving testimonies must "conform to a high ethical standard."

BREAKING: US Senate Intelligence Committee calls editor @JulianAssange to testify. Letter delivered via US embassy in London. WikiLeaks' legal team say they are "considering the offer but testimony must conform to a high ethical standard". Also: https://t.co/pPf0GTjTlp pic.twitter.com/TrDKkCKVBx — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) August 8, 2018

