Kremlin Confirms Trump's Letter to Putin Handed Through Diplomatic Channels

A letter from US President Donald Trump to Russian President Vladimir Putin has been handed to the Russian side through diplomatic channels, but the Kremlin has not read it yet, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed Wednesday.

"The letter was received through diplomatic channels. We expect it to be received by the presidential administration soon," Peskov said.

Earlier in the day, US Sen. Rand Paul said he delivered a letter from Trump to Putin's administration.

"I was honored to deliver a letter from President Trump to President Vladimir Putin's administration. The letter emphasized the importance of further engagement in various areas including countering terrorism, enhancing legislative dialogue and resuming cultural exchanges," Paul said in a Twitter message.

The Trump administration, as well as the Kremlin, has not yet commented on the issue.

Rand Paul, who is heading a US legislative delegation to Russia at the moment, recently held a meeting with Russian Federation Council lawmakers led by foreign affairs committee head Konstantin Kosachev. Paul also invited Russian legislators to visit Washington to hold talks with their US counterparts. The lawmaker stated later that it might be possible to organize a meeting in a third country.

The visit follows US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin's Helsinki summit, held on July 16, which effectively relaunched a dialogue between the two countries after a long period of tension.

