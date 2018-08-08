Ex-Spy Skripal's Niece Intends to Accompany Her Grandmother to London

YAROSLAVL (Russia) (Sputnik) – Viktoria Skripal, the niece of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal, told Sputnik on Wednesday that she intended to go to London to accompany Sergei’s mother, 90-year-old Yelena, during the trip.

"[Yelena's] son is in poor health. Her granddaughter [Yulia] is there. We're applying for a visa on her behalf… They'll have to give her and me a visa. Although, they can give her a visa, and deny mine," Viktoria said.

She stressed that her grandmother needed help during the UK visit, noting that all other relatives of hers were elderly people or had a lower income than that of Viktoria.

"I am still waiting, maybe [UK Prime Minister] Theresa May will leave her post at last. Maybe I will be given the green light [to visit UK]. And not only me, but they [Yulia and Sergei] will get the green light. Maybe they will finally return to Russia," she added.

Viktoria has twice applied for a UK visa but has been denied permission to travel to the United Kingdom to see her relatives who are now recovering after an exposure to what the UK authorities said was a military-grade nerve agent.

UK Police Believe 2 Groups From Russia Organized Poisoning of Skripals - Reports

Yulia and Sergei Skripal were found unconscious in Salisbury, where Sergei was residing, on March 4. Both were later discharged from the hospital.

London immediately accused Russia of organizing the poisoning of the Skripals with the A234 nerve agent. Moscow has denied these allegations and asked for access to the case's materials, including the nerve agent. The request, however, was rejected by London.