Viktoria Skripal Believes Yulia's First Video Address Made Under Pressure

"I have not seen the video but Viktoria has. According to her, it can be seen clearly that she [Yulia] was speaking under pressure and that her text was read out," Elifantyev said.
Earlier in the day, Yulia Skripal made her first media appearance since the March incident. Skripal told Reuters in an exclusive statement that she hoped to return to Russia "in the longer term." The media outlet said that it was contacted by Yulia, who was speaking from a secret location in London, via the UK police.
"So far, we have every reason to suspect the opposite," the embassy said on Wednesday.
Skripal and his daughter Yulia were attacked in Salisbury on March 4. London claims that Russia was involved in the poisoning of the Skripals with the A234 substance, while Moscow categorically denies it.
