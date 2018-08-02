Trump Receives Another Letter From North Korean Leader - White House

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump has received another letter from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as a follow-up to their summit in Singapore in June, White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders said on Thursday.

"A letter to President Trump from Chairman Kim was received on August 1. The ongoing correspondence between the two leaders is aimed at following up on their meeting in Singapore and advancing the commitments made in the US-DPRK joint statement," Sanders said.

The first letter was received by US President Donald Trump in July: with it, the North Korean leader predicted that "epochal progress" in promoting bilateral ties would "bring our next meeting forward."

The historical and long-anticipated meeting between the two leaders took place in Singapore on June 12. They signed a joint declaration pledging to rid the Korean peninsula of nuclear weapons and recover Korean War dead.

