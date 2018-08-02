Trump Says Looking Forward to Seeing North Korea’s Kim Soon

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump on Wednesday thanked Kim Jong Un of North Korea for delivering on his pledge to return remains of fallen US soldiers and said he looked forward to another meeting.

"Thank you to Chairman Kim Jong Un for keeping your word & starting the process of sending home the remains of our great and beloved missing fallen! I am not at all surprised that you took this kind action. Also, thank you for your nice letter — l look forward to seeing you soon!"

Trump published a letter from Kim in July, in which the North Korean leader predicted that "epochal progress" in promoting bilateral ties would "bring our next meeting forward."

The two leaders first met in Singapore on June 12.

They signed a joint declaration pledging to rid the Korean peninsula of nuclear weapons and recover Korean War dead.