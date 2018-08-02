Trump Says Looking Forward to Seeing North Korea’s Kim Soon

"Thank you to Chairman Kim Jong Un for keeping your word & starting the process of sending home the remains of our great and beloved missing fallen! I am not at all surprised that you took this kind action. Also, thank you for your nice letter — l look forward to seeing you soon!"
READ MORE: Trump Says North Korea's Kim Making ‘Terrific Progress' After Singapore Summit
The two leaders first met in Singapore on June 12.
They signed a joint declaration pledging to rid the Korean peninsula of nuclear weapons and recover Korean War dead.
