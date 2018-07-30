Turkey: Unacceptable for US to Use Threatening Language

The Turkish National Security Council said Monday that the US moves to link defense deal to certain conditions in violation of the international agreements would irreparably hurt strategic ties with Turkey.

The United States' threatening language against Turkey is unacceptable and disrespectful, the statement reads further.

The day before Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the US would lose a strong and sincere partner if it does not change its attitude toward Turkey, announcing that Pastor Brunson will not be a part of a prisoner swap deal with US.

Turkish authorities put US pastor Andrew Brunson in jail in 2016 over the accusations of ties to the movement of Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen, referred to as Fethullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) by Ankara and accused of having orchestrated a failed military coup that took place in Turkey in the same year. The pastor was recently released from a Turkish prison and placed under house arrest.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW