US Threatens to Impose Sanctions on Turkey Unless Detained Pastor Released

US evangelical pastor Andrew Brunson was moved to house arrest after spending over a year and a half in a Turkish prison on terror and espionage-related charges.

Vice-president Mike Pence warned Ankara that if steps were not taken immediately to ensure Brunson's release, "the United States of America will impose severe economic sanctions on Turkey."

Pence spoke to Brunson by telephone on Wednesday, promising that the "entire" administration would "keep working to secure his full release."

Spoke by phone w/ Pastor Andrew Brunson after his release from prison in Turkey. While out of prison, this man of faith is still under house arrest. Assured him @POTUS & our entire Admin will keep working to secure his full release & get him back to the USA #FreePastorBrunson — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) 26 июля 2018 г.

On Wednesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted that while the US welcomed the "long overdue news" that Brunson had been moved to house arrest, this was "not enough." Pompeo urged Turkish authorities to "resolve his case immediately in a transparent and fair manner."

We welcome long overdue news that Pastor Brunson has been moved from prison to house arrest in #Turkey, but it is not enough. We have seen no credible evidence against Mr. Brunson, and call on Turkish authorities to resolve his case immediately in a transparent and fair manner. pic.twitter.com/So2A4hfinZ — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) 25 июля 2018 г.

Brunson, 50, had lived and worked in Turkey for over 23 years, and was arrested in October 2016 in the aftermath of the July 2016 coup attempt against President Erdogan. The pastor was accused of being affiliated with the Gulen Movement, an organization led by Pennsylvania-based Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen, whom Turkish authorities believe masterminded the coup attempt. The charges against him were later amended to include espionage and attempting to overthrow the Turkish government. He has also been accused of working for the PKK, a Kurdish militant group which Ankara classifies as a terrorist organization.

Brunson's family has urged US authorities to take action to free the pastor. If convicted, he faces up to 35 years in prison. Turkish media reported that Brunson had been moved from prison to house arrest for "health reasons."

Ankara has earlier proposed swapping Brunson for Gulen.

