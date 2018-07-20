New US Proposal to Sanction Nord Stream 2 'Absurd' - Russian Energy Minister

"I have not seen this law, we have to look at it from the legal point of view, but [judging by] what the media are writing, I think this is quite an absurd bill that negates all market rules," Novak told reporters.
The United States has made its concerns over Nord Stream 2 clear. Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump said that he was not sure the pipeline was in Germany's best interests and added that the United States would compete with Nord Stream 2 by selling LNG.
Nord Stream 2 project envisages two pipelines that will be routed via the Baltic Sea.
