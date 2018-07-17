Russian-US Cooperation Vital for Peace in Syria – Austrian Chancellor

VIENNA (Sputnik) - The enhanced cooperation between Russia and the United States is crucial for the nuclear disarmament and the peaceful settlement of the Syrian conflict, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said Tuesday.

"The enhanced cooperation between the two superpowers, the United States and Russia, is indispensable for the necessary nuclear disarmament or the peaceful settlement in Syria while respecting Israel’s security interests," Kurz wrote on Twitter, commenting on the first ever full-fledged meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump.

The Austrian chancellor also noted that the presidents’ meeting had become a signal that the global challenges could be tackled only through a dialogue.

Putin-Trump summit took place in the Finnish capital of Helsinki on Monday. The two leaders discussed numerous issues of mutual interest, as well as some international and regional problems. At a joint press conference with Putin, Trump said relations between the United States and Russia had improved following the summit.