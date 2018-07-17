Russian-US Cooperation Vital for Peace in Syria – Austrian Chancellor

"The enhanced cooperation between the two superpowers, the United States and Russia, is indispensable for the necessary nuclear disarmament or the peaceful settlement in Syria while respecting Israel’s security interests," Kurz wrote on Twitter, commenting on the first ever full-fledged meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump.
READ MORE: Ex-UN Diplomat: US-Russian Goal on WMD Nonproliferation Tops All Differences
Putin-Trump summit took place in the Finnish capital of Helsinki on Monday. The two leaders discussed numerous issues of mutual interest, as well as some international and regional problems. At a joint press conference with Putin, Trump said relations between the United States and Russia had improved following the summit.
All comments
Show new comments (0)