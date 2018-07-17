Register
05:03 GMT +317 July 2018
    Dec. 4, 1989 file photo shows the launch of a Trident II, D-5 missile from the submerged USS Tennessee submarine in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida. As of mid-2010, 12 operational U.S. nuclear-missile submarines carry a total of 288 Trident missiles. A movement is growing worldwide to abolish nuclear weapons, encouraged by President Barack Obama's endorsement of that goal. But realists argue that more stability and peace must first be achieved in the world.

    Ex-UN Diplomat: US-Russian Goal on WMDs Nonproliferation Tops All Differences

    © AP Photo / Phil Sandlin
    Opinion
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The common concern by the United States and Russia to prevent the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction overrides all the differences between the superpowers, former UN disarmament diplomat Jonathan Granoff told Sputnik.

    "There are differences and adverse interests existing between Russia and the United States," Granoff, former Vice President of the NGO Committee on Disarmament at the United Nations and now President of the Global Security Institute, said on Monday.

    However, "Working on global common interests, particularly preventing horizontal proliferation of nuclear weapons to more states and vertical proliferation in modernizing and technically improving existing arsenals or expanding them, remains more important than those differences," Granoff said.

    Direct Line with Vladimir Putin
    © Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev
    Putin: Russia-US Cooperation on Non-Proliferation of WMD 'Extremely Important'
    At the Helsinki Trump-Putin summit and press conference earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said after his talks with US President Donald Trump that Russia had passed to the United States its own proposals for joint cooperation on the non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

    Controlling the proliferation of nuclear weapons and fully eliminating them had to be priority goal for both the superpowers, Granoff explained.

    "It is time to understand security as a global common good. Both Russia and the US must realize fully their duties to all of humanity to walk down the nuclear ladder," he said.

    U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell holds up a vial that he said could contain anthrax as he presents evidence of Iraq's alleged weapons programs to the United Nations Security Council. (File)
    © AP Photo / Elise Amendola
    Douma Do's and Don'ts: US Doesn't Exactly Have a Stellar Track Record on WMD Claims – Prof
    Far from maintaining the security of major powers, the deployment and proliferation of them was a growing threat to them, Granoff warned.

    "Simply, nuclear weapons are unworthy of civilization and the more they are perfected the less security is obtained," he said.

    Trump and Putin both labeled the talks as highly successful, productive and essential for improving the ties between the United States and Russia. Putin added that it was only a first step, although an important one.

    nuclear nonproliferation, weapons of mass destruction (WMD), Putin-Trump Summit, Jonathan Granoff, Russia, United States
