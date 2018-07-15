Spanish Foreign Minister: Like it or Not, Russia is Back to International Arena

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell said Sunday that Russia has returned to the international arena and wants to become a superpower again.

"Whether we like it or not, Russia is back. [Russian President Vladimir] Putin has huge popularity because he represents a return to the international arena of the [previously] belittled country, a superpower in the past that wants to be like that again. And yes, it has nuclear weapons," Borrell told El Pais newspaper.

He added that Europe had a common stance toward Russia.

Russia's relationship with the West deteriorated in 2014 over the crisis in Ukraine and Crimea's reunification with Russia following a referendum. The West, including EU member states, imposed several rounds of anti-Moscow sanctions, while Russia has repeatedly refuted allegations of interference in Ukraine's affairs, warning that the Western restrictions were counterproductive and undermining global stability.