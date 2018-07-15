Germans Believe Trump Bigger Threat to Peace Than Putin - Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A total of 64 percent of Germans see US President Donald Trump’s policies as a threat to peace, against 16 percent of those having the same opinion of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s actions, a fresh YouGov poll revealed.

The poll, cited by the Handelsblatt newspaper, also shows that 36 percent of respondents have a liking for the Russian president, while only 6 percent experience the same feeling toward Trump.

In the meantime, as many as 58 percents of respondents preferred to restrain from expressing their liking for either of the leaders.

The findings also reveal that the majority of Germans – 56 percent – consider Putin to be competent against only 5 percent applying the same description to Trump.

Finally, 43 percent regard Putin as an influential politician, while 25 percent feeling the same about the US president.

The poll, commissioned by the Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH, comes in the run-up to the two leaders’ summit in Helsinki, scheduled for Monday.

The survey also follows the two-day NATO meeting in Brussels, held earlier in the week. During the meeting, Trump lashed out at allies, and Germany in particular, for sending "billions and billions of dollars" to Moscow for oil and gas supplies.