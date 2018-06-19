Vyshinsky to Be Brought to Pre-Trial Detention Center in Kiev to Meet Ombudsman

"Agreements have been reached with all the bodies that influence the transfer of Vyshinsky to a pre-trial detention center in Kiev. Such consent was obtained from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), which is investigating Vyshinsky, from the investigator who conducts his case. We also agreed with the Interior Ministry to convoy him to the city of Kiev," Denisova wrote on her Facebook page.
Addressing the issue, Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that Vyshinsky was arrested directly for his professional activity and performance of his journalist duty, stressing that the arrest constituted an "unprecedented" and absolutely unacceptable policy of the Ukrainian authorities. The Russian President also expressed his hope that the case would be properly reflected by the journalistic community and international human rights organizations.
