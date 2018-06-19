Vyshinsky to Be Brought to Pre-Trial Detention Center in Kiev to Meet Ombudsman

"Agreements have been reached with all the bodies that influence the transfer of Vyshinsky to a pre-trial detention center in Kiev. Such consent was obtained from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), which is investigating Vyshinsky, from the investigator who conducts his case. We also agreed with the Interior Ministry to convoy him to the city of Kiev," Denisova wrote on her Facebook page.

Vyshinsky was detained by the authorities on May 15 on charges of treason after the SBU had broken into the office of RIA Novosti Ukraine in Kiev. The security service also accused him of supporting the self-proclaimed people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in Ukraine's southeast. On May 17, a court in the Ukrainian city of Kherson ruled to arrest Vyshinsky for 60 days without bail.

Addressing the issue, Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that Vyshinsky was arrested directly for his professional activity and performance of his journalist duty, stressing that the arrest constituted an "unprecedented" and absolutely unacceptable policy of the Ukrainian authorities. The Russian President also expressed his hope that the case would be properly reflected by the journalistic community and international human rights organizations.