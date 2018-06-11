Claims on Vyshinsky’s Owning Gun ‘Doubtful’ - Russian Rights Council Chairman

"Such reports cause natural mistrust because the notion of a journalist does not match up with firearms. The weapons of a journalist are a writing pen, a laptop, a microphone, a television camera, but not a gun. This fact alone immediately causes great doubt," Fedotov said.
The rights’ council is sure that the case is politically motivated and urged the most transparent investigation into the incident, the chairman noted.
Last week, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said that it had found in a safety deposit box belonging to Vyshinsky over $200,000, a gun and a contract of employment with Sputnik International Information Agency.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, in turn, has stated that Vyshinsky was arrested directly for his professional activity and performance of his journalist functions. The Russian president stressed that Vyshinsky's arrest constituted an unprecedented and absolutely unacceptable policy of the Ukrainian authorities and expressed his hope that it would be adequately reflected in the reaction of the journalistic community and international human rights organizations.
