Register
12:53 GMT +313 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un arrive to sign documents that acknowledge the progress of the talks and pledge to keep momentum going, after their summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018

    Lavrov: US, N Korea Will Hardly Solve All Korean Problems Bilaterally

    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    World
    Get short URL
    0 40

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said, that the US announcement of the suspension of military drills in the region would help to solve the issues of the Korean Peninsula.

    "President Trump's announcement about the lack of need to hold yet another US-South Korean drills will contribute to ensuring a right pace [in the Korean settlement]," Lavrov told a press conference.

    The Russian minister said, that the very fact of the summit is positive, also stressing, that the denuclearization would take a long time and expressing hope, that Pyongyang and Washington would have "enough patience" to agree on parameters of the process.

    READ MORE: Kim-Trump Summit Proved Putin Right, Only Dialogue Can Solve Crisis — Kremlin

    "Undoubtedly, despite the importance of resolving the problems between the United States and North Korea, including the stages of the peninsula's denuclearization and security guarantees, it is clear that these problems can hardly be resolved in a bilateral format… All participants of the six-party talks persistently noted that the process should result into creating a system of peace, security, and stability throughout Northeast Asia," he said.

    U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un look at each others before signing documents that acknowledge the progress of the talks and pledge to keep momentum going, after their summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018
    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    N Korean Media Says US Aims to End Sanctions as Trump Speaks of 'Bright New Future'
    The minister commented on the historic meeting, the US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held in Singapore on June 12. The politicians signed a framework agreement, committing to work toward denuclearizing the Korean peninsula. Trump also gave Pyongyang security assurances and stated, that he would suspend military drills with South Korea in order to avoid conflicts.

    Related:

    World Cheers for Steps Toward Korea Peace But US Media Outraged
    N Korean Media Says US Aims to End Sanctions as Trump Speaks of 'New Future'
    Kim-Trump Summit Proved Putin Right, Only Dialogue Can Solve Crisis – Kremlin
    Tags:
    Singapore Summit, Donald Trump, Kim Jong-un, Sergei Lavrov, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    FIFA World Cup 2018 Fan Fest Launch in Moscow
    FIFA World Cup 2018 Fan Fest Launches in Moscow
    G1
    G1
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse