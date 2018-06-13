Lavrov: US, N Korea Will Hardly Solve All Korean Problems Bilaterally

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said, that the US announcement of the suspension of military drills in the region would help to solve the issues of the Korean Peninsula.

"President Trump's announcement about the lack of need to hold yet another US-South Korean drills will contribute to ensuring a right pace [in the Korean settlement]," Lavrov told a press conference.

The Russian minister said, that the very fact of the summit is positive, also stressing, that the denuclearization would take a long time and expressing hope, that Pyongyang and Washington would have "enough patience" to agree on parameters of the process.

"Undoubtedly, despite the importance of resolving the problems between the United States and North Korea, including the stages of the peninsula's denuclearization and security guarantees, it is clear that these problems can hardly be resolved in a bilateral format… All participants of the six-party talks persistently noted that the process should result into creating a system of peace, security, and stability throughout Northeast Asia," he said.

