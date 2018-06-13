Kim-Trump Summit Proved Putin Right, Only Dialogue Can Solve Crisis – Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore contributes to defusing tensions on the Korean Peninsula and prevents the situation in the region from reaching a critical point, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

“The results of this meeting have yet to be substantively analyzed, but we can only welcome the very fact that such a meeting has taken place and a direct dialogue has been launched. Certainly, such meetings, whatever the results, contribute to defusing tensions on the peninsula, pushing the situation away from the critical point in which it was literally a few months ago. This also cannot but be noted with satisfaction,” Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman stressed that it was wrong to hope that the long-standing complex of problems around North Korea could be solved overnight, emphasizing that the historic summit had proved that Russian President Vladimir Putin's stance that problems of the Korean Peninsula could not be resolved other than via a direct dialogue was right.

Russian President would meet President of the Presidium of North Korea's Supreme People's Assembly Kim Yong Nam on Thursday, he added.

On Tuesday, Trump held a historic meeting with Kim in Singapore, as a result of which the US president and the North Korean leader signed an agreement outlining the two countries' commitment to work toward denuclearizing the Korean peninsula. Trump also gave North Korea security assurances and indicated he would suspend military exercises with South Korea.

Washington's move was welcomed by Moscow, which has called the historical meeting a positive fact. What concerns the Korean issue, Russia has been supporting a reserved approach, along with China, stressing the necessity for all sides to the conflict to refuse from any hostile actions and provocations. This approach was stipulated by Russia and China in the so-called double-freeze plan, envisaging the latter's halting its nuclear activity in exchange for the United States ceasing drills near the peninsula as well as the establishment of the peace dialogue.