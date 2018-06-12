N Korea Offers Nothing as Trump Agrees to Halt US-S Korean Exercises - Hayden

"The North Koreans did not come with anything new," Hayden said on CNN. "The new element is that we [the United States] agreed to stop our annual exercise cycle with our South Korean allies. That’s actually a pretty significant concession."
READ MORE: US-N Korea Deal Result of Trump's 'Bold, Vigilant' Leadership — Trump Advisor
As an analyst for CNN, Hayden is a frequent on-air critic of Trump, and the author of the book that is equally critical of the US president: "The Assault on Intelligence: American National Security in an Age of Lies."
During Tuesday’s summit in Singapore, the two leaders agreed to begin negotiations to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula while Trump offered to halt annual war games with South Korea.
All comments
Show new comments (0)