N Korea Offers Nothing as Trump Agrees to Halt US-S Korean Exercises - Hayden

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - North Korea conceded nothing when supreme leader Kim Jong-un met US President Donald Trump in Singapore, despite Trump’s pledge to halt US military exercises with South Korea, former CIA Director Michael Hayden said in an interview on Tuesday.

"The North Koreans did not come with anything new," Hayden said on CNN. "The new element is that we [the United States] agreed to stop our annual exercise cycle with our South Korean allies. That’s actually a pretty significant concession."

READ MORE: US-N Korea Deal Result of Trump's 'Bold, Vigilant' Leadership — Trump Advisor

As an analyst for CNN, Hayden is a frequent on-air critic of Trump, and the author of the book that is equally critical of the US president: "The Assault on Intelligence: American National Security in an Age of Lies."

© REUTERS / Pool via Reuters Moscow Welcomes Trump Announcing Suspension of Korean Peninsula Military Drills

Hayden served as director of the National Security Council during the administration of President George W. Bush and as CIA chief under President Barack Obama.

During Tuesday’s summit in Singapore, the two leaders agreed to begin negotiations to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula while Trump offered to halt annual war games with South Korea.