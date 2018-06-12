IAEA Ready to Conduct Verification of N Korea’s Denuclearization – Official

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Yukiya Amano, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), expressed readiness on Tuesday to provide the organization’s assistance to Pyongyang and Washington in the verification of North Korea’s denuclearization agreed during the summit between Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump.

"I welcome today’s Joint Statement of President Trump of the United States and Chairman Kim of the DPRK at the Singapore Summit which includes the DPRK’s commitment towards complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula … The IAEA stands ready to undertake any verification activities in the DPRK that it may be requested to conduct by the countries concerned, subject to authorization by the IAEA’s Board of Governors," the statement read.

The organization will follow future US-North Korean talks on the implementation of the agreements reached during the Singapore summit, the document added.

The historic summit, dedicated to the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula and bilateral ties between Washington and Pyongyang, finished in Singapore earlier in the day.

© REUTERS / The Presidential Blue House/Yonhap S Korean President Hopes Trump-Kim Summit to Open 'Era of Complete Denuclearization'

In the joint statement on the results of the bilateral talks, Kim committed to the complete denuclearization of North Korea. Trump, in his turn, reiterated his readiness to provide security guarantees to North Korea.

During a press conference after the summit, Trump said that both US experts and international organizations would carry out the verification of the North Korean denuclearization process.