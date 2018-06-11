Register
13:35 GMT +311 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A bundle of three Soviet RSD-10 missiles prepared for demolition at the Kapustin Yar launch site. The missiles were destroyed in accordance with the INF Treaty.

    Neither Russia Nor US Interested in Undermining INF Treaty - Russian FM

    © Sputnik / Vladimir Rodionov
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    ALMATY (Sputnik) - The Council of Foreign Ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) adopted a statement on the Russia-US Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday, adding that no state is interested in undermining the INF.

    "The statement is adopted. It expresses support for this document, and at the same time expresses concern over a number of recent situations which suggest that the treaty is under threat. [Jeopardizing the agreement] does not benefit any party, neither Russia, nor the United States, as the main parties to the treaty, nor the world community, including the CSTO member states," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

    He also stressed, that no state is interested in undermining the INF.

    Taliban fighters. (File)
    © AP Photo / Allauddin Khan
    Taliban Announces Eid Ceasefire With Afghanistan Authorities - Reports
    The statement, adopted by the council of Foreign Ministers of the CSTO, says that the United States jeopardizes the Russia-US INF Treaty by developing military programs prohibited under the agreement, particularly — with the "development work on the creation of a mobile land-based missile system with a range of 500-5,500 kilometers [310-3,418 miles]."

    The INF Treaty was signed by Mikhail Gorbachev and Ronald Reagan on December 8, 1987. It prohibits the development, deployment and testing of medium-range and shorter-range ballistic missiles and ground-launched cruise missiles. The sides also pledged to eliminate all launchers and ground-based missiles with a range of 500-5,500 kilometers. The United States and Russia have constantly accused each other of violating the treaty.

    NATO Mission in Afghanistan's Lack of Transparency

    "The most concerning development is that the terrorists have been creating strongholds in the Afghan northern provinces, close to the CSTO's area of responsibility… This is concerning. We can see that the NATO mission does not always act transparently," Larov said after the session of the CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers in Kazakhstan.

    He also added that Russia supported direct dialogue with Taliban and the political resolution of the crisis, given that the members of the movement "abandon military methods of protecting their interests".

    READ MORE: Russian Foreign Ministry Decries Reported Australian War Crimes in Afghanistan

    The Russian foreign minister noted, however, that there has been no confirmation of readiness for such dialogue on the part of Taliban.

    "But we will continue our work, including [the activities] based on today's agreements by the CSTO foreign ministers… CSTO member states will continue coordinating their activities, including helping Tajikistan in strengthening its border [with Afghanistan," Lavrov pointed out.

    The US Congress building. (File)
    © AFP 2018 / MLADEN ANTONOV
    Foul Play: US Violates INF Accord, But Blames Russia For It
    The CSTO is a regional military alliance of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan, which strives to promote security cooperation, including in the fight against international terrorism and extremism. The foreign ministers of the CSTO member countries met Monday in the Kazakh Almaty to discuss the pressing issues relating to international and regional security along with modern international threats and challenges. There are a total of 12 issues on the meeting's agenda.

     

    Related:

    Pentagon Accuses Russia to Avoid Criticism Over Afghanistan Campaign – Analyst
    NATO Foreign Ministers Urge Russia, Iran to Support Peace Process in Afghanistan
    Foul Play: US Violates INF Accord, But Blames Russia For It
    Russia Never Violated INF Treaty, Firmly Complies With It - Kremlin
    Tags:
    INF treaty, NATO, Taliban, Collective Security Treaty Organization, Sergei Lavrov, Afghanistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Актеры, играющие роли Дональда Трампа и Ким Чен Ына во время еды в Сингапуре
    'Rocket Man' Tacos, Trump Kim Chi: Culinary Madness in Singapore Ahead of Summit
    G1
    G1
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse