Register
16:06 GMT +327 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Ivanka Trump listens during a 2017 Trafficking in Persons Report ceremony at the State Department, Tuesday, June 27, 2017, in Washington.

    Ivanka's Booming Business: China Approves 5 New Logos to Market Merchandise

    © AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
    World
    Get short URL
    0 02

    Ivanka Trump is expanding her business enterprise, as she has gained approval from Chinese authorities for a minimum of 5 new trademarks, raising concerns about a potential conflict of interests.

    The new approvals will provide Ivanka Trump with operational rights to market a wide range of merchandise in China that could potentially amount to millions of dollars in profits.

    Ivanka's request for approval of the trademarks was submitted to China some 12 months ago and on May 7 China approved all 5.

    The approval came just days before President Donald Trump announced he was working on a controversial deal to drop US restrictions against Chinese cell phone manufacturer ZTE.

    ​Some voiced their concern over the trademark deal. An organization called Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, D.C. (CREW), said the trademark deal again raises the alarm about the Trump family’s international businesses and potential conflicts of interest.

    “As a White House adviser, Ivanka has represented the United States at multiple diplomatic events despite the potential conflicts her business interests present,” CREW said in a statement.

    ​Meanwhile, Trump’s deal with ZTE on Friday also saw widespread criticism, as the deal is very unpopular with both Democrats and Republicans.

    ZTE, one the worlds’ largest telecom companies, halted its main operations after it was barred in 2016 from doing business within the US over violating sanctions against Iran and North Korea. Now it can resume its business after paying a $1.3 billion fine.

    Related:

    Twitter Users Unanimously Agree Johnson Looks Like Trump When Posing With Ivanka
    Twitter on Fire Over Engine Failure of Ivanka Trump's Chopper
    Trump Wants 'First Daughter' Ivanka, Her Husband to Leave White House - Reports
    There's No One in This World Trump Loves More Than Putin – Edward Snowden
    'Animal': Trump's Comment Understates Peril of MS-13 Gang Members - ICE
    Tags:
    sanctions, deal, business, trademark, Twitter, Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    School’s Out for Summer: Russian Schoolers Celebrate Last Bell
    School's Out for Summer: Russian Schoolers Celebrate Last Bell
    The Nuke is Not Enough
    The Nuke is Not Enough?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse