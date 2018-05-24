Putin, Macron Hold Joint Press Conference in St. Petersburg

Macron stated that France is ready to recognize Russia's new role in international relations, including in the Middle East, adding that he also proposed to Putin to develop new approaches in the international arena. Russia, from its part, should also respect France's interests and interests of its partners, according to the president.

"I also recognize the very role that Russia has now built for itself both in its immediate environment and in some other regions of the world, for example, in the Middle East. This newly acquired role of a strong leader imposes a new responsibility. And I am well aware of Russia's irreplaceable role in some international issues," Macron said.

The French president went on saying that he believed Russia and France should work together on the principle of collective security, protect common values the sovereignty of the countries' peoples.

On Syria

While speaking on the Syrian issue, Macron pointed out that all regional powers have to be involved in talks on Syrian conflict settlement. He also pledged to allocate $50 million in humanitarian aid to the war-ravaged country.

On North Korea

As for the cancellation of summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un, Putin expressed his regret over Trump's decision to refuse to meet Kim but suggested that the summit could take place nonetheless. France's president, in his turn, assured that the work on finding solution to the crisis on the Korean Peninsula can be found despite the cancellation.

