Register
17:09 GMT +323 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Cambridge Analytica

    Israeli Intel Firm Inked Cooperation Deal With Cambridge Analytica – Reports

    CC BY 2.0 / Thought Catalog / Cambridge Analytica
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    In August 2016, Israeli entrepreneur Joel Zamel, owner of the Psy-Group intelligence-gathering firm, reportedly met Donald Trump Jr. in New York to discuss ways to help presidential candidate Trump win the election, a claim dismissed by the US president as false.

    The Wall Street Journal has cited sources familiar with the matter as saying that in late 2016, a company owned by Israeli entrepreneur Joel Zamel clinched a deal on a strategic partnership with the digital media firm Cambridge Analytica which has been mired in a scandal surrounding illegal data.

    The two's Memorandum of Understanding, which was signed on December 14, 2016, stipulated developing bilateral cooperation "on a case-by-case basis to provide intelligence and social-media services, or pitch business to an array of clients," according to the sources.

    READ MORE: 'Free and Fair Elections' at Risk from Companies like Cambridge Analytica

    Late last week, US President Donald Trump rejected a New York Times report that Trump Jr. met Zamel and an emissary to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in New York in August 2016 in a bid "to offer help to the Trump team."

    Trump tweeted that "things are really getting ridiculous" and that "the failing and crooked […] nytimes has done a long & boring story indicating that the world’s most expensive Witch Hunt has found nothing on Russia & me so now they are looking at the rest of the World!"

    READ MORE: Twitter Sold Massive Data to Researcher Behind Cambridge Analytica Uproar

    A laptop showing the Facebook logo is held alongside a Cambridge Analytica sign at the entrance to the building housing the offices of Cambridge Analytica, in central London
    © AFP 2018 / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS
    Cambridge Analytica CEO Resigns Amid Facebook-Connected Data Leak Scandal
    In separate development last week, media reported that US Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team is investigating the Psy-Group's money flows into its Cyprus bank account.

    Cambridge Analytica, last week, filed for voluntary bankruptcy in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, in a move that came after the US Justice Department and FBI opened a probe into the company's financial dealings.

    Earlier media reports claimed that the personal information of about 50 million Facebook users had been harvested by Cambridge Analytica during the 2016 US presidential elections on behalf of the Trump campaign.

    Related:

    Cambridge Analytica Files for Voluntary Bankruptcy in US Court
    US Justice Dept. Opens Probe Into Cambridge Analytica - Reports
    Facebook Suspends 200 Apps in Review of Cambridge Analytica Scandal
    Expert Details Cambridge Analytica Investigation, Data Misuse
    Tags:
    company, business, partnership, memorandum, cooperation, Psy-Group, Cambridge Analytica, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Power Blooming: What Flowers Global Leaders Prefer
    Power Blooming: What Flowers Global Leaders Prefer
    Sticks and Stones and Summits
    Sticks and Stones and Summits
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse